Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Jyske Bank A/S :
* Says issued hybrid Tier 1 capital (Additional Tier 1 capital under CRR) totalling about 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($226.87 million) distributed on 1.25 billion Swedish crowns (interest rate of STIBOR + 5.80 pct) and 500 million Danish crowns (interest rate of CIBOR + 5.30 pct)
* The loan has perpetual maturity and may be called by Jyske Bank in September 2021 at the earliest
* Following the issue, Jyske Bank's hybrid Tier 1 capital and Tier II capital will total 3.6 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to 2.0 pct of the weighted risk exposure Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6116 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.