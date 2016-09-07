Sept 7 Sports Direct International Plc :

* 18.98 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director of company

* 79.34 pct of votes at AGM against resolution to commission independent review of co's human capital management strategy

* 52.99 pct of votes cast at AGM against independent resolution to re-elect Keith Hellawell as a director

* Disappointed to note resolution to re-elect chairman was not approved by a majority of co's independent shareholders

* Confirms that in accordance with UKLA listing rules independent resolution will be put to shareholders at general meeting

* Sports Direct chairman says should he not receive support of majority of independent shareholders at next year's AGM, will step down with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)