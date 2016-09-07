Sept 7 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank announces NVCC Preferred Shares offering

* Agreed to sell 12 million of Preferred shares series 38 to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotia capital on a bought deal basis

* Scotiabank will issue Preferred shares series 38 priced at $25 per share

* Net proceeds from transaction will be added to Scotiabank's funds and will be used for general business purposes