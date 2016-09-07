Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank announces NVCC Preferred Shares offering
* Agreed to sell 12 million of Preferred shares series 38 to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotia capital on a bought deal basis
* Scotiabank will issue Preferred shares series 38 priced at $25 per share
* Net proceeds from transaction will be added to Scotiabank's funds and will be used for general business purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.