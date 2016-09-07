BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Axfood AB
* Placing of shares in Axfood AB
* Nordea has been mandated by Reitangruppen to explore opportunity to sell up to 11,773,268 shares in Axfood, which corresponds to Reitangruppen's remaining holding in Axfood and 5.6 percent of all shares in Axfood
* The price per share in the placing will be determined through an accelerated book-building process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.