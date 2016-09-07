Sept 7 Axfood AB

* Placing of shares in Axfood AB

* Nordea has been mandated by Reitangruppen to explore opportunity to sell up to 11,773,268 shares in Axfood, which corresponds to Reitangruppen's remaining holding in Axfood and 5.6 percent of all shares in Axfood

* The price per share in the placing will be determined through an accelerated book-building process