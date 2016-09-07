Sept 7 Neurones SA :

* H1 revenue 221.5 million euros ($248.83 million) versus 195.5 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 19.1 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share 10.9 million euros versus 9.7 million euros year ago

* Reiterates its forecast for 2016 of achieving a turnover of over 440 million euros with an operating margin of around 9 pct Source text: bit.ly/2cBYhQb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)