Sept 7 Corpocarion Financiera Alba SA :

* H1 net sales 9.4 million euros ($10.6 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 132.0 million euros versus 150.5 million euros year ago

* Net asset value (NAV) at end-June at 3.61 billion euros

* Says decrease in results is due to lack of sale of assets in 2016, compared to sale of 1.73 pct in ACS and 3.10 pct in Acerinox in first half of 2015

