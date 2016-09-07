BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 Econocom Group SA :
* H1 revenue 1.21 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus 1.12 billion euros year ago
* H1 recurring operating profit 53.3 million euros versus 43.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net recurring profit 31.7 million euros versus 24.2 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook for 2016 confirmed Source text: bit.ly/2cktK8Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
* Trading halted pending release of an announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: