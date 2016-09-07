Sept 7 Eurazeo :

* Sells its stake in Foncia to funds managed / advised by Partners Group

* Says transaction value is 469 million euros ($526.92 million)and 2.4 multiple of its investment, which is to increase company's cash position to 770 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2cavqAD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)