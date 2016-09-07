Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Fitch:
* Fitch - Sector outlook on U.S life insurers revised to negative
* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - Rating outlook on U.S. life insurance sector remains stable
* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - Rating outlook reflects view that impact of low interest rates remains manageable in context of industry's earnings
* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - "Anticipates that rating impact associated with low interest rates will not be uniform across industry" Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.