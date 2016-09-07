Sept 7 Fitch:

* Fitch - Sector outlook on U.S life insurers revised to negative

* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - Rating outlook on U.S. life insurance sector remains stable

* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - Rating outlook reflects view that impact of low interest rates remains manageable in context of industry's earnings

* Fitch on U.S.Insurers - "Anticipates that rating impact associated with low interest rates will not be uniform across industry" Source text for Eikon: