BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 1000mercis SA :
* H1 revenue 27.9 million euros ($31.35 million) versus 25.8 million euros year ago
* Anticipates an operating profit close to 5 million euros in the first half of 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halted pending release of an announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: