BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
Sept 7 Sensorion SA :
* Announces positive results from SENS-218 Phase 1 clinical trial undertaken in the UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million