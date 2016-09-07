Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Courtois SA :
* H1 operating profit 142,000 euros ($159,508.60) versus 169,000 euros year ago
* H1 net profit 75,000 euros versus 76,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.