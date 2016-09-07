BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 Leone Film Group SpA :
* To co-produce with Amblin Entertainment the film "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" by Steven Spielberg
* To distribute "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" on the Italian market
* Trading halted pending release of an announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers