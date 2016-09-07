Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Moody's on New Orleans
* Moody's assigns A3 to New Orleans', LA GO bonds; Outlook is stable
* The stable outlook reflects the expectation of continued stable credit fundamentals supported by a growing economy
* A3 reflects city's continued economic recovery supported by growing tax base, improved financial position, elevated long term liabilities Source: (bit.ly/2cblSFK)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.