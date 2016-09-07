Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisiana GO bonds; Outlook negative
* Moody's on Louisiana - GO rating reflects pressures from sharp reduction in oil prices, effect of years of structural imbalance on reserves, liquidity
* Moody's on Louisiana - Negative outlook reflects state's continued budgetary risks, likelihood that movement toward structural balance will take time
* Moody's on Louisiana - Rating also acknowledges Louisiana's ability to make midyear spending adjustments when necessary Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.