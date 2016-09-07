Sept 7 Blackberry Ltd:

* BlackBerry announces completion of debt restructuring

* None of 6% debentures were converted into common shares of BlackBerry prior to redemption

* Completed previously announced private placement of $605 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures

* Completed redemption of all of its 6% unsecured convertible debentures on September 2