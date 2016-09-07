US STOCKS-Wall St gain as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 7 Blackberry Ltd:
* BlackBerry announces completion of debt restructuring
* None of 6% debentures were converted into common shares of BlackBerry prior to redemption
* Completed previously announced private placement of $605 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures
* Completed redemption of all of its 6% unsecured convertible debentures on September 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner