Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 S&P Global Ratings:
* Alabama's series 2016C GO bonds assigned 'AA' rating
* Affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on state's go bonds outstanding and 'AA-' long-term rating on state's appropriation-secured debt
* The outlook is stable
* Stable outlook reflects our view of state's diminished reliance on one-time revenue in fiscal 2016 to obtain structural budget balance Source text - (bit.ly/2c5SFeu)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.