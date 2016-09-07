Sept 8 China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited :

* Memorandum Of Understanding In Respect Of Possible Acquisition

* Company entered into mou with shareholders of Anyplex Holding Limited

* Consideration will be hk$5.5 million payable in cash

* Consideration of hk$41 million payable by way of consideration shares to be allotted and issued by company