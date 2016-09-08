Sept 8 Innate Pharma SA :

* H1 revenue and other income amounting to 20.7 million euros ($23.28 million)(4.6 million euros for first half of 2015)

* H1 operating expenses amounting to 23.6 million euros (15.5 million euros for first half of 2015)

* H1 net loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 8.0 million euros year ago

* Cash equivalents and financial assets for company amounted to 243.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016