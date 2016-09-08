BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Innate Pharma SA :
* H1 revenue and other income amounting to 20.7 million euros ($23.28 million)(4.6 million euros for first half of 2015)
* H1 operating expenses amounting to 23.6 million euros (15.5 million euros for first half of 2015)
* H1 net loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 8.0 million euros year ago
* Cash equivalents and financial assets for company amounted to 243.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.