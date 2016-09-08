Sept 8 Fairvest Property Holdings Limited :

* Distribution for year increased by 10.29pct to 16.660 cents per share

* Total property portfolio increased by 41.4pct to r1.92 billion

* Fy net asset value increased by 9.3pct to 201.60 cents per share

* Fairvest board of directors are pleased to announce a 10.55pct increase in final dividend distribution of 8.489 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016

* Revenue for year ended 30 june 2016 increased by 48.9pct to r279.7 million

* Management is confident that fairvest should be able to achieve distribution growth of between 9pct and 10pct for 2017 financial year