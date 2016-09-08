BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* Uber Canada - Uber maintains its operations in Quebec
* Uber Canada - Government of Quebec and Uber have agreed in principle on a pilot project that puts in place rules for ridesharing across province Source text for Eikon:
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing