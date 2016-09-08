BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 SKF
* Says SKF technologies selected by Scania for new generation of trucks
* Says is supplying a range of bearings, seals and linear actuation technologies for Scania's new generation of trucks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing