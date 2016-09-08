BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Spur Corporation Ltd :
* Group revenue for FY was 3.0 pct lower at R737.4 million
* Full-Year dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 140 cents
* FY HEPS up by 11.9 pct to 170.9 cents
* Plans to open at least 28 restaurants across all brands in South Africa in year ahead
* Closure of UK operations is expected to contribute to increased profitability in international operations
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing