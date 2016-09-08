BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 BCA Marketplace Plc :
* Business continues to trade and grow in line with its expectations and remains confident about group's prospects for financial year as a whole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing