Sept 8 Oakbay Investments :
* 8.9pct of revenue from government business in the year
ended Feb 29
* Fy group revenue increased by 7 pct to 2.62 billion rand
(2015: 2.44 billion rand)
* Fy mining division contributed 1.17 billion rand of
revenue and is group's largest division (44.5pct of revenue)
* Intend to reach out in coming weeks, to four banks over
our closed South African Bank accounts, and implore them to
reopen our accounts
* At optimum, a second drag line is now operational and a
third is expected to come on-stream in q3 2016
