BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 SES SA :
* SES to provide capacity and uplink services to Globecast for Africa
* Announces renewal of a long-term agreement with Globecast Source text: bit.ly/2c78wt1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.