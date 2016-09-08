Life-science tool stocks thrive away from Obamacare glare
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
Sept 8 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Eurofins raises 296 million euros ($333.00 million) following a successful equity issuance Source text: bit.ly/2cEld1m Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047