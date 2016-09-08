Sept 8 African Oxygen Ltd :
* Signed a ten-year R45 million lpg supply agreement, with
one of South Africa's largest poultry producers
* Under agreement, Afrox will also erect 16 bulk tanks
* Signed agreements to supply northern cape solar power
project with pressure storage vessels, nitrogen and LPG. ntract
worth R59 million
* Signed a five-year R60 million agreement to supply a
national network of petrol stations with handigas for onward
sale to forecourt customers
* Signed a five-year R24 million agreement to supply a South
African petrochem company with welding consumables
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)