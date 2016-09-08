Sept 8 African Oxygen Ltd :

* Signed a ten-year R45 million lpg supply agreement, with one of South Africa's largest poultry producers

* Under agreement, Afrox will also erect 16 bulk tanks

* Signed agreements to supply northern cape solar power project with pressure storage vessels, nitrogen and LPG. ntract worth R59 million

* Signed a five-year R60 million agreement to supply a national network of petrol stations with handigas for onward sale to forecourt customers

* Signed a five-year R24 million agreement to supply a South African petrochem company with welding consumables