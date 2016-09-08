Sept 8 Firstrand Ltd

* Impact of brexit to global financial markets, coupled with heightened risk aversion it has brought about, has resulted in ever tighter financial conditions globally

* This allied with increased economic uncertainty has pushed global growth even lower than had been initially anticipated

* FY basic headline earnings per share 399.2 cents versus 381.4 cents year ago

* Low growth combined with weaker balance sheets of some state-owned enterprises (soes) has added fiscal risk which is likely to result in a sovereign downgrade by end of 2016

* Fy ordinary dividend per share 226.0 cents versus 210 cents year ago

* Group's nii increased 13% driven by ongoing growth in advances (9%) and deposits (6%)

* Fu credit impairment ratio increased from 77 bps to 86 bps, which remains below group's through--cycle charge of 100 to 110 bps.

* Total operating expenses increased 11%

* Cost-To-Income ratio increased marginally to 51.1% (2015: 50.5%).

* Level of dividend payout should continue to be considered within range of 1.8x to 2.2x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: