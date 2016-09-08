Sept 8 Secure Income Reit Plc :
* Proposed 196 million stg acquisition of 55 Travelodge
Hotel Investments and 140 million stg placing of ordinary shares
* Has agreed to acquire 55 hotels with a weighted average
unexpired lease term of 27 years with upwards only RPI linked
rent reviews throughout term, let to Travelodge Hotels Limited
* At a total cost of 196.2 million stg including purchase
costs reflecting a yield of 7 pct
* Proposing a placing to institutional investors of up to
46.9 million new ordinary shares in company targeting gross
proceeds of up to c.140 million stg
* Acquisition will be earnings accretive to company with
travelodge portfolio expected to produce 13.7 million stg of
rental income per annum initially
