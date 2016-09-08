BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Husqvarna Ab
* New financial targets and sustainability ambition presented at capital markets day
* Says targets between 3 and 5% annual net sales growth
* Says group aims to grow 1-2 percentage points higher than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 - 3%
* Says target excludes the Consumer Brands Division which will continue to have margin improvement as first priority
* Says targets to reach an operating margin of at least 10%
* Says targets an operating working capital in relation to net sales of a maximum 25%
* Says for consumer brands division, focus to turn around financial development, primarily by cost and efficiency measures combined with improved sales mix to reach a 5% operating margin by 2018, remains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing