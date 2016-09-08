BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Ica Gruppen AB
* Says sales in Swedish ICA stores increased by 1.1 pct in August 2016 compared with corresponding month last year. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 0.8 pct. For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing