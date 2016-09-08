BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Highlights of first two months of Q3 2016 include revenue in line with guiding provided during Q2 2016 presentation
* Says nRF52 yield issue resolved, normal yield level expected during Q4 2016
* Strengthened strategic position in wearables with Tier 1 design win in China
* Guiding for H2 offered during Q2 2016 presentation was revenue in range of $105 million - 120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing