Sept 8 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa
* Nomination committee nominated Bernard Looney, chief
executive upstream in BP and Kate Thomson, group head of tax in
BP as new members of Det norske's board of directors
* Murray Auchincloss, Upstream Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
and Head of Business Development at BP was nominated as new
member to Det norske's Corporate Assembly
* Det norske has earlier agreed a merger with BP's Norwegian
unit. BP will hold a 30 percent stake in the firm
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)