Sept 8 Medcamp SA :

* Moonrock Enterprise rises stake in the company to 70.51 percent from 4.37 percent following the Medcamp's capital increase registration on Sept. 6

* Acquired 18.2 mln shares of the company on July 19

* Blumerang Investors, following the company's capital increase, has its stake in Medcamp reduced to 12.19 pct from 51.83 pct

* Blumerang Investors is a unit of Moonrock Enterprise