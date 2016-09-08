BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces August 2016 rig counts
* International rig count for August 2016 was 937 down 1 from 938 counted in July 2016
* Worldwide rig count for August 2016 was 1,547, up 66 from 1,481 counted in July 2016
* International offshore rig count for August 2016 was 228, up 2 from 226 counted in July 2016
* Average U.S. rig count for August 2016 was 481, up 32 from 449 counted in July 2016
* Average Canadian rig count for August 2016 was 129, up 35 from 94 counted in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.