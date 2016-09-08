Sept 8 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces August 2016 rig counts

* International rig count for August 2016 was 937 down 1 from 938 counted in July 2016

* Worldwide rig count for August 2016 was 1,547, up 66 from 1,481 counted in July 2016

* International offshore rig count for August 2016 was 228, up 2 from 226 counted in July 2016

* Average U.S. rig count for August 2016 was 481, up 32 from 449 counted in July 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc says international offshore rig count for August 2016 was 228, up 2 from 226 counted in July 2016

* Average Canadian rig count for August 2016 was 129, up 35 from 94 counted in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: