BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Pantheon International Plc :
* Tom Bartlam will step down as chairman of company and will resign as a director immediately after company's AGM
* To appoint Laurie Magnus as chairman
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer