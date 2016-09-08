Sept 8 International Game Technology PLC

* IGT signs contract with Florida Lottery to provide wide array of new lottery solutions and ongoing services for 13 years, through 2031

* Says contract is for an initial 10-year period

* Says will be providing production operations to Florida Lottery for an initial 13-year period

* Says Florida Lottery simultaneously exercised first of its three available three-year renewal options