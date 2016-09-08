BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 International Game Technology PLC
* IGT signs contract with Florida Lottery to provide wide array of new lottery solutions and ongoing services for 13 years, through 2031
* Says contract is for an initial 10-year period
* Says will be providing production operations to Florida Lottery for an initial 13-year period
* Says Florida Lottery simultaneously exercised first of its three available three-year renewal options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.