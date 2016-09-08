BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Navistar International
* Says in Q3 2016, Navistar Defense LLC received a subpoena from the United States Department Of Defense Inspector General
* Subpoena requested documents relating to Navistar Defense's sale of its independent suspension systems for military vehicles
* Subpoena related to unit's sale of independent suspension systems to government for time period of Jan 1, 2009 through Dec 31, 2010
* Navistar international says Navistar Defense has made a submission of documents and intends to otherwise fully comply with the subpoena
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.