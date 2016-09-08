BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Invests in medical engineering company Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
* DBAG will hold approximately 18 percent in the company and DBAG Fund VI about 76 percent
* DBAG will invest for their share up to 12 million euros ($13.51 million)
* Closing of the transaction is expected within the next six weeks
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer