Sept 8 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in medical engineering company Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

* DBAG will hold approximately 18 percent in the company and DBAG Fund VI about 76 percent

* DBAG will invest for their share up to 12 million euros ($13.51 million)

* Closing of the transaction is expected within the next six weeks