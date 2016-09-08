BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reduced on Sept 2 its holding in Vostok New Ventures Ltd from above 5 percent of Vostok New Ventures' share capital to 0 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer