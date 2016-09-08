BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Eutelsat :
* Is reinforcing its collaboration with Sky Group with signature of a direct, multi-year contract for satellite bandwidth that will serve newsgathering requirements for Sky's UK, German and Italian operations Source text: bit.ly/2c0B5MY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.