BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Schaeffler AG :
* Builds new production facility in China, invests in a new production facility in Xiangtan in Hunan province of China
* Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2crndHU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing