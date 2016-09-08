BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl has made a non-interest-bearing payment of 0.3 million euros ($338,820.00) for the future capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares