BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 GTX Inc:
* GTX achieves stage 1 milestone in phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm in ER+/AR+ breast cancer
* GTX Inc says stage 1 data expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.