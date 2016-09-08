BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Suedzucker AG :
* Raises stake in ED&F Man
* Has increased its equity stake in commodities trading company ED&F Man, London, from 25 percent minus one share to 35 percent minus one share
* Transaction purchase price is $91.8 million Source text - bit.ly/2c7Zqw7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing