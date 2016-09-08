BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Barisan Gold:
* Barisan Gold Corp says company restructuring will result in barisan gold changing its name to Lithion Energy Corp
* Lithion Energy names Karen Dyczkowski as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing