BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 TMX Group Ltd
* Says total financings raised in August 2016 decreased 5% from previous month, and were up 362% compared to August 2015
* Says total number of financings in August 2016 was 43, compared with 66 in previous month and 23 in August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares