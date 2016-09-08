BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Apollo Global Management, raises share stake in Domino's Pizza
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
Sept 8 Moody's:
* Moody's On U.S Consumer Durables Industry -Moody's revises outlook for U.S consumer durables industry to positive
* Moody's On U.S Consumer Durables Industry -profits will be boosted by cos' cost-cutting initiatives, acquisitions, low oil costs, stabilization of some emerging markets Source text for Eikon:
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares