BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Dana Inc
* Dana to build new gear manufacturing facility in Europe
* Dana-says construction slated to begin in Q1 of 2017
* Dana-company plans to invest about $51(eur 46) million in new facility and expects to employ about 200 associates by 2020
* Dana-facility will produce spicer AdvanTEK hypoid or spiral bevel ring and pinion gear sets Source text for Eikon:
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing